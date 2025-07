Rhea Ripley tells fans to always bet on themselves and thanks Iyo Sky for their epic march at Evolution:

Always bet on yourself.

From the Pre show dark match at Evolution 1 to the Main event of Evolution 2!

Thank you @Iyo_SkyWWE for making history with me pic.twitter.com/qmJbxwPl69

— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 15, 2025