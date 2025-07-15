NXT 7/15/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results. Booker T, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph are on the call.

Announced matches for WWE NXT (July 15, 2025)

Tony D’Angelo vs Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs Luca Crusifino – Triple threat match

Trick Williams, Mike Santana, and Joe Hendry vs three members of DarkState (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin)

The Great American Bash & Evolution 2 aftermath

After a highlight reel from the Great American Bash and Evolution the show begins. Fatal Influence comes out first. Jacy Jane is still the champion of NXT, after Blake Monroe turned on Jordynne Grace allowing Jane to retain. Jacy brags about her weekend, even bashing her teammates. She then brings up Masha Slamovich, whom she will face at Slammiversary this weekend. Masha comes out next with her TNA Championship. She runs down Jacy and says she will this weekend. Sol Ruca and Zaria enter next. Sol and Zaria enter and back up Sasha. This leads to a brawl with Masha, Sol and Zaria running off FI.

Tony D’Angelo has a vignette. His message is he is coming back as the new Don. This is a retrospective which will end in their match tonight.

Match 1. Joe Hendry, Trick Williams and Mike Santana VS DarkState, Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin

Santana dives on DarkState to start the match. Santana works over Shugars and then Trick takes a turn. He uses chops and a leg lariat. Cutler James looks to be the man not involved for DS. We return from break with Lennox bearhugging Santana. Santana then gets brutalized by Osiris in the corner. He somehow double stunners out of the corner and Hendry enters hot. He lands a DDT on Osiris and a fallaway slam on Shugars. The crowd loves it. He then chokeslams him. DS all enter to make the save. Santana and Hendry stand tall, but Trick gets annoyed and jealous of there success. Santana and Hendry double Trick, who they will face in a 3 way at Slammiversary. They then dive to the floor on DS. Now all of DS hit the ring and then The System hit the ring. They attack DS with Santana and Hendry. TNA shows unity here.

NO Contest

We see the rise of the Underboss, Stacks as the Don’s story continues.

Match 2. Evolve Champion, Kari Armstrong VS Karmen Petrovic

Armstrong was a track and field star in college and has an impressive build and demeanor. She is all over Karmen with her physical style, but out of nowhere, Jordynne Grace runs to the ring and pulls the leg out from under Armstrong. She then takes her out on the floor and then suplexes Petrovic. She then grabs the mic and demands Blake Monroe get out to the ring right now. Monroe has a pre taped message for Grace. She is in a tub soaking. She says she will make her debut next week.

No Contest

LFG competitors meet Trick Williams backstage. He lets them know where they stand in the pecking order. Ava gives advice Jasper Troy on how things are done in NXT. Next week will meet Ricky Saints next week.

Part 3 of the The Don’s story talks about Luca and Rizzo. Tony says tonight will be the end of the D’Angelo Family. Meanwhile Lash Legend and Jaida Parker have a heated confrontation backstage.

Match 3. Tony D’Angelo VS Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs Luca Crusifino (Triple Threat)

Tony turns his back on both of his former family members in disgust, which pisses both of them off. Tony then turns and dominates them for the first few minutes. Stacks tried to find his crowbar, but Tony found it earlier and got rid of it apparently. (It is under the ring now) Luca gains a bit of an advantage and DDTs them both. Luca then disposes of them both and dropkicks them on the floor from the ring. The fans are showing Luca some love, but they despise Stacks. We goto break with him jumping Tony and Luca from behind. Once back, Stacks is in control and he is openly mocking Tony. Tony has had enough though and he hiptosses Stacks from the ring on Luca on the floor. Stacks finds the crowbar and he uses it and then gets a two count in the ring after a high knee. Tony then lands a double German. He gets a two off Luca. Luca then scores with a triple powerbomb off the buckle. The Don then buckle bombs Stacks. Luca then double knees Tony and nearly pins Stacks. Stacks counters with a suplex on Tony after hurling Luca to the floor. Luca pulls the crowbar from Stacks, but fails to use it on him. Stacks gets it back, but is speared threw the wall ringside. Tony then throws him in the ring, but puts Luca threw the table first. Tony spinebusters Stacks and it is over.

Winner, Tony D’Angelo

Tony leaves the ring, staring at his Don hat, the symbol of the family. He leaves it behind and walks up the ramp.

Tavion Heights talks to Wren Sinclair backstage about the match with Charlie Dempsey, who walks up. Tavion still wants to stand on his own and he feels Charlie is holding him back. They still have frustration with each other, but they all agree to put their differences aside to back Wren next week against Blake Monroe.

We return with Josh Briggs in the ring alone. He brings up that his friend, Yoshiki Inamura didn’t want to win the NXT Championship enough last weekend at the Bash. He says he wanted him to win more than Inamura wanted it. Briggs then brings up he has been there 4 years and he has never had a match for the belt. Inamura is too nice and he didn’t take the shot as he should have. Oba Femi then walks out with the NXT Championship. Briggs didn’t appreciate Inamura wanting to win with honor. Oba tells Josh he ruined his title match by interfering. Josh tells him, Inamura is a man of honor, but he isn’t. Oba wants to give Inamura a rematch. Inamura comes out and cuts off Josh and says he will win and win with honor. Josh challenges the two to a triple threat next week. A brawl breaks out between the two and Briggs accidentally hits his partner. This is definitely going to go down next week.

Ethan Page has video package making fun of the USA and Ricky Saints. Ethan retained at the Bash against Saints for the North American Title. Jasper Troy interfered and cost Ricky the match. Saints is interviewed and he lets Jasper know next week he will make him pay.

Izzi Dame consoles Tatum Paxley backstage. Tatum is happy she still has friends after the weekend.

Match 4. Fatal Influence, Fallon Henley, NXT Champion Jacy Jane and Jazmyn Nyx VS TNA Champion, Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca and Zaria

Lexis King is shown sitting in the stands. Zaria and Fallon start off. Zaria muscles off any moves Fallon can muster. Sol tags in and works her over in the corner. Masha then takes a turn. Fallon gets to the corner, allowing Nyx to tag in and kick Masha and give her a break. Masha calls for Jacy to get in the ring. The two champions will meet this weekend. Jacy armdrags her and rannas her. She gets a two count off a double axe handle. Masha strikes back hard with strikes and Janes ends up in the corner and gets triple teamed.