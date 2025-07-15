Nikki Bella on returning to the ring on Raw: “I knew I wasn’t gonna be an Iyo Sky”

As seen during last night’s edition of WWE RAW, Nikki Bella defeated Chelsea Green with the Rack Attack 2.0 in her first singles match on RAW since 2018. In regards to the match’s finish being awkward, Nikki confirmed via Twitter/X that she was trying to execute the original version of the move. Nikki wrote the following message…

“Exactly muscle memory is insane! I haven’t done that since before neck surgery!”

Nikki went into more detail during the RAW recap…

“I knew I wasn’t going to go in tonight and be perfect. I knew I wasn’t gonna be an Iyo Sky, I wasn’t gonna be a Rhea Ripley. I wasn’t gonna be a Bayley, I wasn’t even gonna be a Chelsea Green. But what I did know going in there is, was give it your best. It’s been seven years. You’ve had a baby. You haven’t been in that ring. And, you know, people don’t understand how hard it is to be in there. Wrestling conditioning is different than anything. Even if you’re going to train for the Olympics, there is something different in what we do. So I was very blown up, but I gave it my all.

What’s crazy is everyone kept telling me backstage ‘it’s going to be like riding an old bike.’ Well, yeah, it was like riding such an old bike that I went and put Chelsea up in my old Rack Attack that broke my neck. And what was weird is I haven’t hit that since 2016. So it was weird that I naturally turned her and put her up. And the slight second I go, ‘this is what broke my neck.’ Even when I came back from my broken neck, I never did that. I never once did that. She just was like, ‘are you okay?’ But that was very wild to me… We have these moments where we’re not perfect. still got the victory, and that is what counts.”