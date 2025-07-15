Natalya to take on TNA’s Masha Slamovich at Bloodsport XIV

WWE Superstar Natalya is returning to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport during SummerSlam weekend in New Jersey.

Natalya will face TNA Knockouts champion Masha Slamovich on the show after the two started trading insults on social media.

Nattie posted on X that she was grateful to all the women she competed with following Evolution and Slamovich asked her if she was grateful for the women out there waiting to beat her.

“If you both are so willing to fight then I’ve got the perfect place for it,” Barnett wrote. “Let’s see who gets first blood Aug 2nd.”

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV, promoted by GCW, will take place at the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey on SummerSlam Saturday. It will have an afternoon start time not to go head-to-head with the WWE PLE.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996