Goldberg’s son has interest in a wrestling career, Paul Heyman comments after Raw

– During the WWE Evolution post-show, Triple H mentioned that Gage’s interest in wrestling could lead to him joining WWE should his NFL aspirations not pan out. Goldberg has shown support for his son’s potential career in wrestling. He said “He probably won’t be the last Goldberg in the business. I can see this sparkle in Gage’s eyes, and he’s been very clear about it – if the NFL doesn’t work out, here he comes. So we’ll see.”

– Paul Heyman comments on last nights Raw. He’s got something big planned for Roman Reigns.