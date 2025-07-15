Goldberg speaks about his retirement match, says it was “a little less than to be desired”

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Bill Goldberg wasn’t all too thrilled about his retirement match on Saturday Night’s Main Event but he was very appreciative that it happened.

Goldberg said that he would have preferred if this was on a premium live event rather than a television show due to time and wasn’t happy that they cut him off 20 seconds after he got a microphone in his hand.

He revealed the idea of a retirement match started in November of last year but was not confirmed after the start of the year, with the time, place, and opponent, always being Gunther on a Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta.

“To be given that opportunity on such a special show with the lineage of the show, to be able to go against the World Heavyweight champion, to be able to go against Gunther, I mean, again, it was an honor and a privilege to be given that opportunity and I had to make the most of it,” Goldberg said.

But Goldberg said that he has two more weeks before he can talk more openly about what happened.

“I have 2 weeks before I can really spill the beans and make my feelings kind of known about the entire rundown, from the inception of the idea to its delivery,” he continued, adding that it was “a little less than to be desired,” but he was not in a position to complain because not many people get that opportunity.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online