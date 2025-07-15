Bully Ray not a fan of recent Jon Moxley’s storyline

Bully Ray didn’t hold back when giving his take on a recent AEW storyline involving Jon Moxley. “This story was so bad that it was good in the end because you finally got what you wanted.” Despite months of fan frustration and confusion, he emphasized how the payoff ultimately delivered. “You finally got Mox losing, you finally got to see the championship again and all they remember is the finish.”

He admitted the buildup was rough: “And after 10 months of a storyline that we did not enjoy, did not like, could care less about, we’re b****ing and moaning about…” But the climax, a memorable Texas Death Match, seems to have redeemed it. “The last thing we got was a great Texas Death Match and that’s all they’re going to remember is the finish.”

In the end, Bully Ray believes the conclusion made the struggle worth it: “They’re not going to remember the 10-month build. So in the end, I will say it worked out for AEW.”

Source: Busted Open Radio