AEW News and Notes

– AEW on July 14th filed to trademark:
ALL ELITE FEAST.
– Fightful reports that Samoa Joe was scheduled to miss some time after AEW All In, as he’s set to do some promotion for the upcoming season of Twisted Metal.
– AEW makes it official:
It's official.
AEW World Champion, Hangman Adam Page.#AEWAllInTexas pic.twitter.com/H0VaFzBgyJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2025
– Happy birthday Anna Jay!
Happy Birthday! @annajay___ pic.twitter.com/d9gx4NxI2c
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2025