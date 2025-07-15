AEW News and Notes

– AEW on July 14th filed to trademark:

ALL ELITE FEAST.

– Fightful reports that Samoa Joe was scheduled to miss some time after AEW All In, as he’s set to do some promotion for the upcoming season of Twisted Metal.

– AEW makes it official:

– Happy birthday Anna Jay!

