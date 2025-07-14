WWE returns to “The Magic City” tonight, as the road to WWE SummerSlam 2025 kicks off with WWE Raw live on Netflix at 8/7c from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green, a No. 1 Contender Gauntlet to determine GUNTHER’s challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025, an appearance by new WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi and more.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, July 14, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 7/14/25

“WWE. Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets things going as always. We then settle into a very long recap video package looking back at all the action that went down at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution 2025 over the weekend, ending with a look at Naomi’s Money In The Bank cash-in to become WWE Women’s World Champion.

Seth Rollins Is Not Here Tonight

We then hear the voice of Michael Cole welcoming us to the show, as we see arrival shots of the Superstars that are scheduled to be in the No. 1 Contender Gauntlet later in the show. It is mentioned that Seth Rollins is not here tonight due to his injury. Paul Heyman will provide an update later tonight.

Naomi, Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY Kick Things Off

The first thing we hear as the camera shot settles inside Legacy Arena is, “Proceed with caution!” As the lights go down, the theme for Naomi hits and out comes the new WWE Women’s World Champion wrapped in caution tape as usual. She has her newly won title around her waist as she settles inside the squared circle.

While Naomi finishing up her ring entrance, Cole introduces his color commentator broadcast partner on the call for tonight’s show — Corey Graves. That’s right, week seven without Pat McAfee, or an announcement. Naomi begins on the microphone simply saying, “Uh-huh! Uh-huh!”

Fans try and give her a loud “You deserve it!” chant. Naomi cuts them off. “Nah, nah, nah!” She tells them it’s too late for that. They’re sitting there acting like they knew this was coming. They thought she would cash in on Tiffany Stratton, but no one knows her next move until she makes it.

That’s why she’s standing here as the new Women’s World Champion. She’s so done with the foolishness going on SmackDown. Naomi tells Bianca Belair to look at this title. She didn’t betray Belair. She outgrew her. Belair and Jade Cargill didn’t want her to succeed.

They wanted her to be a flunky, as long as it was ok with them. Naomi asks, “Who’s got the upper hand now, bitches?” Naomi cackles. Cargill may have gotten her lick at Evolution, but Naomi made history. She may be new on Raw, but all those “raggedy heffers” in the Raw Locker Room are advised to proceed with caution.

From there, the next thing we hear is “This is my brutality!” as Rhea Ripley makes her way out. The fans give “Mami” a big pop coming out as she heads to the ring to join Naomi. Naomi looks unimpressed. Naomi is sporting a cut on the bridge of her nose from her match with Jade Cargill last night.

A “Mami” chant picks up. Ripley says there is one thing Naomi should know about her: she is not cautious. Ripley is reckless and pissed. She walked into Evolution with two goals: to finally defeat IYO SKY and reclaim the Women’s World Championship. All because of Naomi, she still has those two goals.

Naomi has made it onto her list. IYO SKY’s music hits, and the former Women’s World Champion heads to the ring to an enormous crowd reaction. Bigger than Rhea Ripley’s. An “IYO” chant picks up. Sky tells Ripley, with respect, to get in line.

She walked into Evolution as the Women’s World Champion, so she’ll get her title back from Naomi. Naomi says she doesn’t understand what Sky just said, but they can get their entitled asses out of her face and into the back of the line.

Ripley steps up to Naomi. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce walks out to the stage. Before this gets out of hand, he wants them to take a breath. He has something to say to all three of them. First, he congratulates Naomi on winning the title and welcomes her to Monday Night Raw.

Last night, she had the biggest moment of her professional career. That moment came at the expense of Ripley and Sky, but he has to say it… their match at Evolution was absolute magic. The crowd gives them a huge ovation. In three weeks, they’re at SummerSlam.

It’ll be the first two-night SummerSlam in WWE history. That means it’s bigger than ever. The attractions, box office, and magic need to be bigger. They need to blow the proverbial roof off MetLife Stadium. It will be Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY vs. Naomi for the Women’s World Championship.

Updates For Tonight’s Show

Michael Cole and Corey Graves then run down some new notes regarding tonight’s show as official graphics flash on the screen. We learn that tonight on Raw, Nikki Bella will battle Chelsea Green.

This will be Bella’s first singles match in seven years. We’ll also see Lyra Valkyria battle Bayley in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. The winner will face Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental title at SummerSlam.

Backstage At The Judgment Day Clubhouse

We then shoot backstage to check in with the gang at The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Finn Bálor is holding all the titles accumulated by the Judgment Day. Bálor hands “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio his WWE Intercontinental Championship and says he was keeping it warm for him.

Mysterio says he hasn’t been able to relax because AJ Styles has been stalking him. Bálor says as long as Mysterio has his doctor’s note, he’s untouchable. Bálor says they need to give their full support to the biggest winners from the weekend.

He says that is Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Perez gives all the credit to Rodriguez. Rodriguez says Perez stepped up like she said. Bálor says he’s heard about the Kabuki Warriors and is worried. He tells Mysterio to accompany them to the ring tonight.

Mysterio asks why he has to. Bálor says it’s time to show the world their strength. They also need to keep the titles for Liv Morgan. Bálor then hands the Tag Title to JD McDonagh. Bálor looks at a picture of Liv Morgan, smiles, and sarcastically says, “For Liv.”

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane

Back inside Legacy Arena, the Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane head to the ring. They’ll take on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title match next in our opening contest here on this week’s show.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see reigning WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez make their way to the ring accompanied by WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Raquel Rodriguez will start the match against Kairi Sane. Sane quickly applies a waistlock before avoiding a back elbow. Sane hits the ropes and goes for a satellite DDT, but Rodriguez shoves her off and hits a shoulder tackle.

Asuka tags in and grabs the arm, but Rodriguez shoves her away. Asuka grabs the arm again, but Rodriguez lifts her. Asuka counters with a sleeper hold. Rodriguez quickly backs her into the corner, and Roxanne Perez tags in. Perez hits the ropes and hits a head-scissor into a side leg sweep for a two-count.

Perez stands Asuka up and slaps her in the face. Asuka nods her head before getting fired up. Asuka punches and kicks away at Perez before kicking her in the face a few times. Sane tags back in. The Kabuki Warriors hit a double-team takedown/dropkick combo for a one-count.

Sane throws Perez into the corner and chops the chest. Sane hits a running basement forearm to Perez for a two-count. WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio saunters around ringside. Perez drops Sane on the apron. Sane tries for a sunset flip, but Perez stomps her.

Rodriguez tags in, but Sane quickly catches her with an armbar. Perez runs in, but Asuka locks her in an armbar. Rodriguez powers Sane up and powerbombs her onto Asuka. Sane won’t let go, so Rodriguez slams her into the ropes. Dom hops on the apron. Asuka knocks him down but is then rolled up by Perez for the win.

Winners: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Jackie Redmond Interviews Paul Heyman

Backstage, we see Jackie Redmond standing by with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, who is holding Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank briefcase, Bron Breakker, and “Big” Bronson Reed. Redmond mentions that Seth Rollins is in Birmingham to get his injured knee evaluated.

Does Heyman have an update? Heyman says he has no information. It’s too soon. Seth Rollins has until next June to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Until he’s crashing into that deadline, Rollins’ health is not a relevant subject.

What is a relevant subject is that Bron Breakker will run the gauntlet. Tonight, Bron BReakker will emerge as the #1 Contender and punch his ticket to SummerSlam. Breakker will go on to SummerSlam and defeat Gunther to become the next World Heavyweight Champion of the world.

Jackie Redmond Interviews Lyra Valkyria

We head to a commercial break after the Heyman interview. The show returns and we see footage of The Miz and George Kittle at a celebrity golf event. The show returns and we shoot backstage, where Jackie Redmond asks Lyra Valkyria about her match against Bayley.

Valkyria says this match will put an end to the Bayley talk and get her back to Becky Lynch. After the match, Redmond can ask about her upcoming SummerSlam match. Bayley walks up. Whoever loses this match will go to the back of the line. Bayley says what’s best for Valkyria is to stay the hell out of her way.

2 Out Of 3 Falls Match

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

After lyra Valkyria and Bayley make their respective ring entrances, the bell sounds to get this 2 out of 3 falls match officially off-and-running. They lock up, and Valkyria takes her down with a headlock. Bayley fights up and whips her off.

Valkyria quickly takes her down with a front facelock. Bayley fights up and pushes her off again, but Valkyria grabs her head. Bayley backs her to the corner and puts her on the top rope before patting her on the head. Valkyria is not happy.

Valkyria hits a pair of arm drags before leapfrogging her and sending her out of the ring. Bayley is frustrated. Bayley gets in the ring, but Valkyria ducks a clothesline and hits a hip toss. Valkyria pats her on the head, so Bayley slaps her in the face and rolls her up to win the first fall.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break with Bayley up 1 fall to 0 in this 2 out of 3 falls contest.