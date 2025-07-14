WWE posts full Goldberg speech following retirement match

The NBC broadcast of Saturday Night’s Main Event faded to black as Goldberg started addressing the crowd following his loss to Gunther in his final wrestling match.

But today, WWE posted the full speech by Goldberg, who was surrounded by family members and friends in the ring.

Goldberg signed off by telling fans to treat everybody with respect no matter the race or religion.

“You treat every single human being with respect. And if I did anything in my career, I honored that,” Goldberg said. “And I try to pass that down.”

Goldberg said it’s been one hell of a ride and there’s never going to be another Goldberg…except for his son Gage.

Former WWE champion Cody Rhodes joined the party after Goldberg finished his speech and thanked Goldberg on behalf of everyone in the locker room for making the table so they can eat good today. Rhodes described Goldberg as wrestling and Georgia royalty and then led the crowd to one final Goldberg chant.

