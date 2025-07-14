WWE News and Notes

– It is expected that Trish Stratus will wrestle in WWE again this year, reports Fightful. They’re also open to Nikki Bella doing more after her creative for WWE Evolution changed.

– There’s a lot of buzz in the WWE locker room over Naomi’s rise to Women’s World Champion. She’s highly respected backstage, according to PWInsider. WWE was very happy with how Evolution went and there’s strong hope for a third edition soon.

– Naomi says she has officially replaced Rhea Ripley as the new Mami on RAW.

.@RheaRipley_WWE there’s a new Big Momma in town, me! hahhahahahhahahaha⚠️ — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) July 14, 2025

– Just announced for tonight: