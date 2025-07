On Raw, Lyra Valkyria kicks out of Bayley to Belly and Bayley kicks out of Nightwing. A lot of back and fourth, but in the end Lyra hits another Nightwing and becomes the number 1 contender for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Summerslam against Becky Lynch. Out comes Becky and she gets face to face with Lyra.

SUMMERSLAM! pic.twitter.com/pUFRIQRK6o — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025