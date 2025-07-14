Triple Threat match for the WWE women’s championship set for Summerslam

We kickoff Raw with the new Women’s World Champion Naomi. She says everyone thought she was gonna cash in on Tiffany Stratton, but nobody knows her next move till she makes it. Jade and Bianca wanted her to be a 3rd wheel and now she’s on top. She warns the Raw Women’s locker room to proceed with caution.

Rhea’s music hits and here she comes. Rhea was this close to being champion and Naomi got in the way so now she is on Rhea’s list. Out comes Iyo Sky, she tells Rhea with respect to get in line. Tells Naomi she will get her title back from her. Naomi says she doesn’t know what Iyo just said, but tells them they can go back to the end of the line.

Adam Pierce comes out and welcomes Naomi to Raw and congratulates her. He says the match between Iyo and Rhea was magic. Talks about Summerslam and it being 2 nights. Everything has to be bigger, therefore it will be Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley vs Naomi for the Women’s World Championship.