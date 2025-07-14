The current SummerSlam card

Summerslam card following tonight’s Raw
– John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
– CM Punk vs. GUNTHER
– IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi
– Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton
– Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria
– Jelly Roll/Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul/Drew McIntyre
Likely to be announced
– Roman Reigns/Jey vs. Bron/Bronson
– Dom Mysterio vs. AJ Styles
WWE Women's Champion @tiffstrattonwwe defends against the 2025 Queen of the Ring @Jade_Cargill at the first-ever two night #SummerSlam!
