The current SummerSlam card

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
295

Summerslam card following tonight’s Raw

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
CM Punk vs. GUNTHER
IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi
Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton
Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria
– Jelly Roll/Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul/Drew McIntyre

Likely to be announced
– Roman Reigns/Jey vs. Bron/Bronson
– Dom Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

