Tay Melo says thank you, Kenny Omega on his match with Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty

AEW's Tay Melo via X:

A big THANK YOU for the girls in the locker room that held me by the hand and got me through a really hard day on Saturday.

– Kenny Omega says at the time, he would’ve been satisfied if his match against Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty in January was his last:

“I got myself into a position where I thought maybe I could do this again, and the Tokyo Dome show came and went, and I was extremely happy with it.

“I thought, like ‘well, if that’s the last one ever for me, then boy, I’m satisfied with that.'”

