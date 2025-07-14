Seth Rollins undergoing MRI in Birmingham today

Seth Rollins is in Birmingham, Alabama and is set to undergo an MRI at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center to determine the extent of the injury he suffered on Saturday during his match against LA Knight.

Speaking about it during the post-Evolution press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H said that the injury is “inconclusive” but does not look good.

“He came here tonight, he was not going to miss his wife’s performance tonight…we’ll get an MRI and hope for the best, see where we can go with that,” he said.

Rollins was backstage at the show and needed the assist of crutches to move around.

The injury occurred when Rollins tried to hit a second rope springboard moonsault on Knight, who rolled away and Rollins landed on his feet, but immediately clutched his right knee. He tried standing on it but could not and then moved to the corner to talk to Paul Heyman and referee Jessika Carr. The match abruptly ended when Knight hit the BFT, pinning him clean.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996