New match announced for tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has officially announced Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green tonight on RAW.
I did NOT agree to this!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/g1mCZ8D0kv
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 14, 2025
Fresh off her SHOCKING cash in at #WWEEvolution, we will hear from the NEW Women's World Champion, Naomi, TONIGHT on #WWERaw!
8ET/5PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/HHDcItRsud
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2025
Announced last night:
Who will head to #SummerSlam and face @Gunther_AUT for the World Heavyweight Championship?
We find out in a Gauntlet Match TONIGHT on #WWERaw!
8ET/5PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/OZKaNWmN67
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2025