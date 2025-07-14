Melina comments on WWE Evolution, high praise showered on IYO SKY

– Melina via X:

I’ll say more about #Evolution2 this week, but wow, what an amazing and beautiful show. It meant the world to me to be there and for all the reactions. The ladies did such a incredible job! — (@RealMelina) July 14, 2025

– Dave Meltzer has hailed IYO SKY as the “best worker” in WWE right now, following her and Rhea Ripley’s main event match at WWE Evolution:

“She’s fantastic. Right now, in the ring, she’s the best worker in that company.”

"IYO SKY is the best wrestler on this planet." pic.twitter.com/mmNWduWybL — mia (@iyos_aura) July 14, 2025

– ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor on IYO SKY after WWE Evolution:

“I made a mistake last week when I said the most outstanding, the best wrestler in the (Filthy Awards) is Will Ospreay or Mistico. IYO SKY is the best wrestler on this planet – after last night, I am convinced.”

(source: Wrestling Observer Live)

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky are Soulmates pic.twitter.com/7S7pcyhCYR — (@finchy__finch) July 14, 2025