Melina comments on WWE Evolution, high praise showered on IYO SKY

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
314

Melina via X:

– Dave Meltzer has hailed IYO SKY as the “best worker” in WWE right now, following her and Rhea Ripley’s main event match at WWE Evolution:

“She’s fantastic. Right now, in the ring, she’s the best worker in that company.”

– ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor on IYO SKY after WWE Evolution:

“I made a mistake last week when I said the most outstanding, the best wrestler in the (Filthy Awards) is Will Ospreay or Mistico. IYO SKY is the best wrestler on this planet – after last night, I am convinced.”

(source: Wrestling Observer Live)

