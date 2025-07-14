Melina comments on WWE Evolution, high praise showered on IYO SKY

– Melina via X:
I’ll say more about #Evolution2 this week, but wow, what an amazing and beautiful show. It meant the world to me to be there and for all the reactions. The ladies did such a incredible job!
— (@RealMelina) July 14, 2025
– Dave Meltzer has hailed IYO SKY as the “best worker” in WWE right now, following her and Rhea Ripley’s main event match at WWE Evolution:
“She’s fantastic. Right now, in the ring, she’s the best worker in that company.”
"IYO SKY is the best wrestler on this planet." pic.twitter.com/mmNWduWybL
— mia (@iyos_aura) July 14, 2025
– ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor on IYO SKY after WWE Evolution:
“I made a mistake last week when I said the most outstanding, the best wrestler in the (Filthy Awards) is Will Ospreay or Mistico. IYO SKY is the best wrestler on this planet – after last night, I am convinced.”
(source: Wrestling Observer Live)
Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky are Soulmates pic.twitter.com/7S7pcyhCYR
— (@finchy__finch) July 14, 2025
Genius of the SKY! @Iyo_SkyWWE #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/RBiBheOuMJ
— WWE India (@WWEIndia) July 14, 2025