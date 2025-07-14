Joey Mercury on CM Punk saving his house, Lynch says she isn’t “Becky Hogan” (video)

– Joey Mercury on CM Punk saving his house:

“I had been let go from #WWE in 2007 and at that point, me and Punk had gotten close enough to the point where we were riding together. I had a very serious drug and alcohol addiction and I’m rooming with a guy who’s straight edge. He really was getting heartbroken and wanted to help me.

I got fired from WWE and basically, I fired myself because they had no choice in the matter. They tried to help me and I was beyond help at that point.

Fast forward a year and a half later, I’m starting to get sober, for real this time. Punk was still in contact with me every day and my house was in foreclosure.

Punk said, “Are you in trouble with your house?”

I said, “I’m gonna lose it.”

And Punk said, “No you’re not. I’m gonna buy your house.”

Punk wrote me a check for in the six figures to bail me out and to buy my house.”

– “I ain’t Becky Hogan, I’m Becky freakin’ Lynch.”