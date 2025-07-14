Gunther’s SummerSlam opponent determined, OTC returns

Bron Breakker beats Penta in The Gauntlet Match

Breakker defeated LA Knight.

Breakker pinned Jey Uso.

CM Punk has Breakker in the Anaconda Vise, Bronson Reed breaks it up. Jey Uso comes out to take out Bronson Reed. CM Punk hits the GTS on Bron for the win. It will be CM Punk vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Summerslam.

After the match Bronson attacks Punk, but Jey makes the save. Then Bron spears Jey and then CM Punk. Bronson is going for a double tsunami when Roman Reigns music hits. Roman Superman punchs Bronson to the floor and then beats on Bron. Reed back in gets a samoan drop from Reigns and then a spear. Roman helps Jey Uso up and stares at Punk. Roman, CM Punk and Jey Uso stand tall to close out Raw.