Gail Kim calls out sexist fans

Gail Kim calls out sexist WWE fans for body shaming divas at Evolution.

I’m noticing a lot of comments regarding the legends that were on Evolution last night. It seems like a huge amount of comments are in regards to their aging and looks. That’s where all our dysmorphia comes from which I still go through today. Think before you comment. (1/2) — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 14, 2025

Pre PPV, people were just excited about who they could possibly see show up. Then when they see them, critiques on their looks. Please don’t do this. We are all human beings. Remember and celebrate what they gave to the business. (2/2) — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 14, 2025