Former WWE valet backstage at Evolution, Nash says Tessa Blanchard not on Rhea Ripley’s level

– Former WWE valet Cherry backstage at Evolution with Natalya and Maxxine Dupri

Had such a great time at Evolution!!!

– Kevin Nash Says Tessa Blanchard is not On The Same Level As Rhea Ripley

Kevin Nash’s comments on his podcast focused squarely on Blanchard’s current professional standing. When a listener proposed a “money booking” idea of a best-of-three series with Ripley vs Blanchard, Nash immediately shut it down.

“If Tessa Blanchard was somebody that should be in a Iron Man or iron woman match against Rhea Ripley, don’t you think she’d at least be on the NXT roster?” Nash posed, suggesting her talent is not the reason she isn’t in WWE. He concluded with a sports analogy, stating, “I doubt somebody from the double A squad is the person you want to go best of… best of three with.”