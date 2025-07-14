Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul notes

– Cody Rhodes defends WWE going to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions this year:

“That is a responsibility to our fan base. I don’t want to be negative, but I will say there is this whole ‘gotcha culture’ over who is a Democrat, who is a Republican, who is a moderate, and who people support. None of these things really should be anybody’s business – because our business is going where our show goes, which is all over the world, and hopefully bringing people together. WWE is a non-partisan brand. We go where the show goes. One of the biggest eye-opening moments when you go to Saudi Arabia with WWE is when you look out at the fans at the show, at the meet and greets, or outside the hotel – and there is such a similarity between those who are hungry for WWE back home and those who are hungry for it in Europe and those who are so hungry for it all over the world. I feel so honored, especially in tumultuous times, to be able to go.”

(source: Boston Herald)

– Logan Paul is bringing his podcast Impaulsive to the WWE and Fanatics podcast network, combining his media brand with his role in WWE.

Source: Variety