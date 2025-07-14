Chelsea Green congratulates Chelsea FC, Naomi officially joins the Raw roster

– Chelsea Green congratulates Chelsea FC on becoming FIFA Club World Cup winners whilst sporting a Chelsea themed WWE Championship belt.

— Naomi (via Evolution Recap Show) officially announces her move to RAW after becoming the new Women’s Champion at Evolution.

“Well, yeah, obviously, cuz I gotta *taps Women’s World Title*, you know what I’m saying? I’m about to create pure chaos and havoc over there on RAW.

I can’t wait. I always feel like RAW did me dirty. I ain’t never had no success over there on RAW, so yeah, I want to…I want to turn that around. I definitely got some stuff I need to go do over there.”