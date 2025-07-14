Blake Christian says he was supposed to be Axiom

– Blake Christian recently revealed that he was originally supposed to be Axiom in WWE. Reflecting on the early talks, he shared, “I believe we were setting it up for a little while. I had just wrestled Dante Chen and there was a backstage and I was like, ‘Superhero, huh?’” According to Christian, the idea for the character was pitched to him during his initial run in WWE. “They approached me when I first went and they were like, ‘We want this type of character.’ I’m open-minded for anything.”

Plans seemed to gain momentum when NXT 2.0 launched. “When 2.0 came around they were like, ‘We’re going to do it now. This is a perfect character for this show.’ I came up with a suit design and a name.” However, despite his involvement in the concept’s development, the role ultimately went to someone else. “It just didn’t happen. Well, it did happen, but it didn’t happen with me,” he said.

When asked directly if he was supposed to portray Axiom, Christian confirmed, “I was supposed to be, yes. I came up with all the stuff.” Still, there are no hard feelings. “I think the person they gave it to is great and he’s done a great job, maybe even better than I could have done. I’m happy to see it still alive and doing as well as it’s doing.”

Source: In The Weeds, Fightful