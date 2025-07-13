WWE Evolution 2 is scheduled to kick off live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. at 5/4c with their two-hour ‘Countdown to WWE Evolution’ pre-show, which leads into the three hour premium live event beginning at 7/6c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Title, Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Title, Jacy Jane (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Title, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles, Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, Jade Cargill vs. Naomi in a No Holds Barred Match, plus the Women’s Battle Royal for title shot at WWE Clash In Paris.

The following are complete WWE Evolution 2 results from Sunday, July 13, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 5pm EST. – 10pm. EST.

WWE EVOLUTION RESULTS 7/13/25

After the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature intro video-graphic flashes on the screen, we see an aerial shot of the city of Atlanta, GA., as Michael Cole welcomes us to ‘Countdown to WWE Evolution.’ We see Rhea Ripey, IYO SKY, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton and others arriving to State Farm Arena for tonight’s special event.