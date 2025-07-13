WWE Evolution 2025 live on Peacock and Netflix tonight

Live tonight from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, WWE presents Evolution 2025 on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally. The full card is as follows:

Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World title; Tiffany Stratton vs Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s title; Jacy Jayne vs Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s title; Becky Lynch vs Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria in a triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title; Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Sol Ruca and Zaria vs Asuka and Kairi Sane in a fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles; Jade Cargill vs Naomi in a no holds barred match; Battle royal for a title shot at Clash In Paris.

The Countdown to Evolution starts at 5PM ET and streams live on YouTube and WWE’s social media channels. The Evolution premium live event kicks off at 7PM ET and it’s followed by the Evolution post-show also on YouTube starting immediately following the conclusion of the event.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996