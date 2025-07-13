What happened after SNME (video), Hangman Adam Page speaks at the media scrum

– Cody Rhodes came out after WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event went off the air with a speech for Goldberg:
Cody Rhodes came out after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air with a speech for Goldbergpic.twitter.com/a3kVFnLhzn
— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 13, 2025
– New AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page spoke at the All In Media Scrum.
* Page stated he had to win this, for the past 3 years of thinking plus what he’s been through the last year this was needed
* Stated his life was ruined yet in ways it helped him!! Meaning Page stated it felt good to let go a little bit of the past to look towards the future
* Stated he’s not afraid of MJF or The Hurt Syndicate, yet he’s not going to give up the title easy
* Also, Hangman stated he’s been a mess this whole week, hanging in on 8 hrs of sleep and crying being emotional.
* Before he left, he stated he loved the death matches and there’s no way to prepare for them
* He stated he smelled blood while stabbing Moxley with the fork.