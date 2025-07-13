Video: Naomi comments at the WWE Evolution Post Show

New WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi is up at the WWE Evolution Post Show. She demands everyone to stand for her and then to hurry up so she can open up her Wheatley.

She talks about her career and that you have to keep going when things don’t go your way. She admires the women who paved the way for her.

She believes people understand her story about being underappreciated and having to adjust to get people to notice you. She puts over the women of WWEN XT and then says they won’t get any title shots.

