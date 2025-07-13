Update on Adam Cole, MJF says he was mocked for crying while injured

Steve Gerweck
MJF says he was mocked for crying while injured, but Hangman was praised for it. He vows to crush fans’ hopes and dreams.

– It’s been revealed that Adam Cole is dealing with another concussion. He wasn’t feeling well “in the wee hours of Saturday morning,” and the decision was made to pull him from the match. This is the reason he vacated the TNT Championship.

