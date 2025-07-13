Update on Adam Cole, MJF says he was mocked for crying while injured

– MJF says he was mocked for crying while injured, but Hangman was praised for it. He vows to crush fans’ hopes and dreams.

I cry during a press scrum because my hip completely pops out and my shoulder is completely shattered and you treated me like shit for it.

But when hangman cries at a press scrum, it’s justified.

Got it. Cant wait to crush all of your hopes and dreams.

— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 13, 2025