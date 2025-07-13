Update on Adam Cole, MJF says he was mocked for crying while injured

– MJF says he was mocked for crying while injured, but Hangman was praised for it. He vows to crush fans’ hopes and dreams.
I cry during a press scrum because my hip completely pops out and my shoulder is completely shattered and you treated me like shit for it.
But when hangman cries at a press scrum, it’s justified.
Got it. Cant wait to crush all of your hopes and dreams.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 13, 2025
– It’s been revealed that Adam Cole is dealing with another concussion. He wasn’t feeling well “in the wee hours of Saturday morning,” and the decision was made to pull him from the match. This is the reason he vacated the TNT Championship.