Triple H on Seth Rollins: “doesn’t look good”

Triple H gives an update on Seth Rollins' injury. "I'll just say right now it's a little bit inconclusive, doesn't look good, we'll get an MRI and hope for the best." #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/yXj8XIz8sY — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) July 14, 2025

Triple H spoke about Seth Rollins’ injury during the WWE Evolution Post Show:

“A little bit inconclusive, doesn’t look good.

—He’ll be in Birmingham, Alabama tomorrow with Dr. Dugas. We’ll get an MRI and hope for the best. See where we can go with that.”

Slow motion shot of Seth Rollins injury. This actually sucks so much man…#SNME pic.twitter.com/QS42z5WzUS — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) July 13, 2025