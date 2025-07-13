Triple H on Seth Rollins: “doesn’t look good”

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
288

Triple H spoke about Seth Rollins’ injury during the WWE Evolution Post Show:

“A little bit inconclusive, doesn’t look good.

—He’ll be in Birmingham, Alabama tomorrow with Dr. Dugas. We’ll get an MRI and hope for the best. See where we can go with that.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here