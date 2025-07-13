SummerSlam 2025 at around 40,000 tickets sold each night

The first-ever two-night SummerSlam is hovering around 40,000 tickets sold each night according to @WrestleTix.

SummerSlam Saturday is currently at 39,627 tickets out while Sunday is slightly higher at 40,790. The massive MetLife Stadium is configured for 45,000 seats at the moment, although the stadium holds over 80,000.

Half of the upper level, seating behind the stage, and large sections on the hard cam side remain closed.

Last year’s show at the Cleveland Browns Stadium drew 57,791 fans. Just because this is a two-night show, it will be the most-attended SummerSlam ever.

