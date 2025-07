Stephanie Vaquer won the Battle Royal and will go to Clash in Paris and face the Women’s World Champion, Stephanie McMahon was in the ring to congratulate her and Vaquer said “English isn’t my first language, wrestling is my first language” she promises to do her best, and thanks all the Women that paved the way for the Women’s Division.

