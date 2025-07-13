Raquel Rodriguez responds to Kevin Nash, Stephanie McMahon at WWE Evolution (video), kickoff match

– Raquel Rodriguez (via CBS Sports) responds to feedback from Kevin Nash saying she needs to work ‘bigger’ in the ring:
“If that’s coming from Kevin Nash, I fully take that to heart. If he thinks I’m working too small, then, Mr Nash – sir, with all due respect – I’ll start working bigger.
“I hope you’ll tune in more and watch Raquel Rodriguez grow and get bigger every single time.
“If anyone knows how to be a cool, big, strong wrestler, it’s Kevin Nash. He set the bar for us.”
– Triple H posted:
Can't have #WWEEvolution without @StephMcMahon
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2025
– Just announced…
The Women's Intercontinental Championship Match will be KICKING OFF #WWEEvolution!
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025