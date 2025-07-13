Raquel Rodriguez on the deep impact of Liv Morgan’s injury

– Raquel Rodriguez opened up about the deep impact of Liv Morgan’s injury, saying “Her impact, it was bigger than just Evolution.” She explained that the consequences of Liv’s absence have reached far beyond just a single event or storyline, emphasizing, “Her getting injured and this impact that it’s had, not just on Judgment Day, not just on the Women’s Tag Team Titles, but on the entire women’s locker room is going even far past Evolution, you know?”

Raquel acknowledged how hard it is when someone is sidelined: “It’s very unfortunate when someone has to sit out because of an injury, because of an illness. I know we all have been there. It’s really, really tough, and it changes you for the better.” She described it as a transformative experience, saying, “It makes you into a warrior because now you’re just battling something that you can’t control.” But she remains hopeful, expressing full faith in her partner: “I know that Liv Morgan is very, very strong. I know she’s going to come out of this even tougher than she was before she left this time.”

Raquel also offered a touching reassurance: “I just want her to know that these Tag Titles aren’t going anywhere. They’re gonna be in safe hands.” She spoke emotionally about missing Liv’s daily presence: “She is missed every single day, every single trip. I miss her so much because we used to travel every single — where we went together.” She described their bond as familial, saying, “We were staying together in the same hotels and now it feels like I’ve lost my right hand and my sister.” Despite the distance, Raquel is doing her part to stay close: “I’m just trying to keep that communication within us still alive so that she knows that these are still here waiting for her when she comes back.”

Source: SHAK Wrestling