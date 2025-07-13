Possible WWE Evolution spoiler, plus Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
531

– Fightful reports that WWE hall of famer Torrie Wilson is in Atlanta for Evolution 2 tonight.

Rhea Ripley says the women of WWE will prove they belong and deserve the spotlight at Evolution.

Charlotte Flair posted:

