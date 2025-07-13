Possible WWE Evolution spoiler, plus Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss notes

– Fightful reports that WWE hall of famer Torrie Wilson is in Atlanta for Evolution 2 tonight.

– Rhea Ripley says the women of WWE will prove they belong and deserve the spotlight at Evolution.

EVOLUTION.

Forever learning.

Forever growing.

Forever evolving.

Women always have something to prove, and evolution is where we prove that we deserve so much more in this and EVERY business.

Thank you @97Abdulmalik for the cool edit pic.twitter.com/tmj6YSXYIx

— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 12, 2025