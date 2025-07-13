News and Notes from Triple H’s post WWE Evolution comments

– Triple H brought up Goldberg, getting to retire in front of his family. Hunter calls out a reporter for getting the original number of years wrong since the 1st event “Never argue with a woman” as a female reporter got the correct number of years right. He’s incredibly proud of everyone for tonight. He says tonight’s matches were “off the chart”

– Triple H buts over how Bill Goldberg is able to step in and do whatever is needed, also hints that he sees the sparkle in Gage Goldberg’s eyes.

– Triple H mentions that the Road to SummerSlam will start now, brings up Jelly Roll and his dedication, and is practically living at the PC.

Triple H says it doesn’t look good while addressing Seth, hes still waiting for an MRI, and they’ll see where they go from there.

– Triple H says he likes doing shows in Atlanta as he’s got a lot of good memories there.

– Triple H says Jelly Roll has been really wanting to wrestle since the 1st time they met, he says Jelly Roll and Bad Bunny have been really dedicated.

– Jelly Roll told Triple H years ago one of the reasons he wanted to lose weight was so he can get involved with WWE.

– Triple H mentions Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are stoked to work with Jelly Roll, Triple H really putting over how dedicated Jelly Roll is.

– Triple H makes it known that it’s not right that it’s all “dudes” asking questions in the press conference, so he wants to answer a couple more questions before stopping.

– Triple H talks about WWE being generational and likes the fact that all people are included from all different backgrounds. “There’s a little something for everybody.”

– Triple H mentions there is a demand for Women’s shows. He mentions that a staff member created the opening for the PLE, and she wasn’t even asked to do it. She just did it herself, and they went with it. Triple H mentions the women have been trained like the men as he wanted to make that change.

– He sees Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Bayley as the “legends” leading the way.