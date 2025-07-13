Naomi cashes in, wins Women’s World Championship at WWE Evolution

Evolution ends with The Women’s World Championship match between challenger Rhea Ripley and Champion Iyo Sky.

Rhea had the match won but Iyo accidentally took the ref out moments prior causing no one to be around for the count. Angry Ripley then chased Sky through the crowd taking out her frustration that the match was still ongoing. Iyo then doing what she doing best climbing high and flying onto Rhea. They eventually make their way back to the ring.

Rhea with a Spanish fly from the top rope, both women out and here comes Naomi. The MITB winner enters the bout and makes the match a triple threat match and tosses Ripley into the ring post and then executes a split legged moonsault onto Sky for the win.

⚠️ PROCEED WITH CAUTION! ⚠️ Naomi is your NEW Women's World Champion!!! pic.twitter.com/bmbIGbLdb7 — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2025