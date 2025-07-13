More WWE Evolution comments: Iyo Sky, Gail Kim, Rikishi, and Cathy Kelley

– Iyo Sky posted after WWE Evolution:

– Cathy Kelley posted:

– Gail Kim via X:

Main event was KILLER and I loved how #WWEEvolution ended. I was always sad when Trinity left us but of course wanted the best for her. I’m THRILLED for her now!!! she deserves all of this ❤️

— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 14, 2025