Mercedes Mone gets her first loss in AEW

Mercedes Mone suffered her first loss in an AEW ring last night at All In courtesy of the AEW Women’s champion “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Amid online discourse that she has creative control over her matches and feuds, Mone failed in her bid to add the AEW Women’s title to her ever-growing list of championships she carries around to the ring.

The Texas Rangers Six Shooters cheerleaders were part of her entrance, and some of them wore the titles that Mone currently possesses. Mone came out in a classic car and the names of her 24 previous adversaries written on the train of her robe.

Mone is one of the women whose facial expressions during her entrance “gives away” what’s going to happen and yesterday she was not all too smiles coming down the aisle.

She had been undefeated since May 26, 2024.

