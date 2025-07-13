Kevin Von Erich’s role in AEW, Bobby Lashley says he could still compete in MMA

– Tony Khan reveals Kevin Von Erich is now working as a coach in AEW:

“The Von Erichs have a great history. Kevin works with us now as a coach, and his sons (Marshall and Ross) are part of AEW.”

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

– AEW’s Bobby Lashley (via WFAA) says he feels like he could have one or two MMA fights, and would also like to have one boxing match:

“Am I going to fight 10 fights? Absolutely not, my kids wouldn’t even allow that. Will I fight one, maybe two more fights? I think so, I think I have it left in my tank. Now, if you talk to me next year, that may be off the board.

“I like boxing, I’m a big fan of boxing, even though I came from a wrestling background. I think that I’d like to do maybe one boxing match too.”