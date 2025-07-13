Kelly Kelly is proud of Naomi, Trey Miguel’s uncle falls off a ladder, Britt Baker teaser tweet

– Kelly Kelly posted:

Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it. She’s been grinding, evolving, and shining for so long, and to see her finally getting everything she deserves is so emotional. She’s always been THAT woman. This moment is so earned, so deserved, I’m just beyond proud of u @TheTrinity_Fatu https://t.co/Ux5vNA2OwT — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) July 14, 2025

– Britt Baker posted:

When it comes to ATL…. You either miss your connection or you’re delayed. Nothing else. — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 14, 2025

Of course, WWE Evolution was in Atlanta.

– Trey Miguel via X:

My Uncle Andy fell from a 12 foot ladder yesterday and landed on his head. He’s in an induced coma and has a 50/50 chance of making it. My family just can’t take this right now. He’s like my second father. I’ve seen him everyday for the first 27 years of my life. Every time I dust my self off this happens again. I can’t take it anymore