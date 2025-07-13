Gunther on Goldberg: “I gotta pay my respect to him”

Gunther reflected on retiring Goldberg, acknowledging the challenge:

“Yes, I agree to that (it was a task handling Goldberg).” While he doesn’t see Goldberg as a top in-ring technician, he praised his legacy: “He’s not a Mount Rushmore wrestler… but a Mount Rushmore character, Mount Rushmore personality in this business.” GUNTHER admired Goldberg’s no-frills style: “He never needed to be a good technical wrestler… he’s very straight to the point.”

He found the match surprisingly long: “I was out there with him for 15 minutes… I expected it to be shorter.” Still, GUNTHER respected Goldberg’s motivation: “He came back for the right reasons… it was about something way more personal than a championship.” In closing, he added: “I gotta pay my respect to him.”

Source: Saturday Night’s Main Event Recap