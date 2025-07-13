Blake Monroe: “I’m pretty tough in that ring,” Izzi Dame celebrates a birthday

– Blake Monroe (via @DEADLINE) on what fans can expect in-ring for her NXT debut at the Great American Bash:

“What you can expect from me in the ring is very different from what you might anticipate. I think people look at me, and they underestimate me because I’m super girly and cutesy when I come out like a pop star.

But I’m very hard-hitting. I’ve honed my craft in Japan, and I’ve been training at the Performance Center, which has developed some of the best wrestlers in the world. People are going to be a little taken aback. If you’ve never seen me wrestle before, you probably won’t expect what you’re going to see, but I’m pretty tough in that ring.”

– Happy 26th Birthday to NXT’s Izzi Dame!