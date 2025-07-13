Backstage WWE Evolution photos, Nikki Bella comments after Evolution, Hart on Goldberg, more

– Blake Monroe posted:
#WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/CkqO9Qnp8C
— Blake Monroe ♡ (@BlakeMonroeWWE) July 13, 2025
– Nikki Bella via X:
BELLA ARMY!!! Win or lose YOU ALL made me feel like a WINNER!!! The LOVE was unreal!!! I am SO happy!!! ❤️✨ THANK YOU all SO MUCH!! Tonight was for you!!!!! ❤️ #BellaArmy4Life #WWEEvolution
— Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) July 14, 2025
– Sol Ruca after Evolution:
Is there such thing as a friendship counselor?? #ribsmightbebroken #zariaisntallowedtospearanymore
— Sol Ruca (@SolRucaWWE) July 14, 2025
– Bret Hart (via @TMZ) claims he’d have pulled the plug on Goldberg’s speech quicker than NBC did.
“… and I would’ve cut it off sooner than the network did. I would have cut it as soon as his music started for his entrance.”