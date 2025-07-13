Backstage WWE Evolution photos, Nikki Bella comments after Evolution, Hart on Goldberg, more

– Blake Monroe posted:

– Nikki Bella via X:

BELLA ARMY!!! Win or lose YOU ALL made me feel like a WINNER!!! The LOVE was unreal!!! I am SO happy!!! ❤️‍✨ THANK YOU all SO MUCH!! Tonight was for you!!!!! ❤️ #BellaArmy4Life #WWEEvolution — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) July 14, 2025

– Sol Ruca after Evolution:

Is there such thing as a friendship counselor?? #ribsmightbebroken #zariaisntallowedtospearanymore — Sol Ruca (@SolRucaWWE) July 14, 2025

– Bret Hart (via @TMZ) claims he’d have pulled the plug on Goldberg’s speech quicker than NBC did.

“… and I would’ve cut it off sooner than the network did. I would have cut it as soon as his music started for his entrance.”