WWE’s hesitation booking another Evolution show, Bully Ray defends WWE using Jelly Roll

– According to Dave Meltzer, the first Evolution had very low pay-per-views numbers, and the talent who asked about another Evolution PLE were told that the initial show did the lowest viewing numbers ever for a marquee WWE event. It isn’t known what these figures are exactly and whether or not they are correct, but this is the narrative that was given to WWE talent over the years.

– Bully Ray says haters complaining about Jelly Roll in WWE are fools who don’t understand the business.

Outside biz personalities have been involved w/ WWE since ‘Mania 1 and Mr. T…maybe before that If you’re complaining about Jelly Roll, you’re ignorant or just dont “get it.” ps…I’ll be on @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow morning to talk about it.#ProWrestlingNation247 #SmackDown — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) July 12, 2025