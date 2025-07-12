WWE hall of famer Wendi Richter Loses House to Fire

Wendi Richter lost her house in a fire recently, according to a new report. The WON notes that the WWE Hall of Famer’s home burned down last week. No details on the circumstances behind the fire at this time.

As wrestling podcast Dave Dynasty notes, the Cauliflower Alley Club is accepting donates to help Richter via PayPayl. You can donate here and put “FOR WENDI RICHTER” in the notes of your donation. No word on any GoFundMes set up at this time.

Richter was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010 and has called out regularly since 2023 by Toni Storm for a match in AEW.

