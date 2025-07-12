Video: Seth Rollins injured on Saturday Night’s Main Event

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
519

LA Knight defeats Seth Rollins who appeared to suffered a knee injury during their Saturday Night’s Main Event match.

During the match Rollins goes down holding his knee in the corner as he yells and talks to Paul Heyman and the referee.

He then hobbles to his feet as Knight nails him the BFT to quickly pick up the win.

Rollins was helped to the back:

