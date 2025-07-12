Video: Seth Rollins injured on Saturday Night’s Main Event

Seth Rollins suffers an injury during the match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event After the doctor spoke to Rollins, he got back up just to take a BFT from Knight before Knight pinned himpic.twitter.com/iSKf5Cc680 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 13, 2025

Michael Cole looked really serious, Seth Rollins might’ve legit tweaked his knee. Praying it’s nothing serious #SNME pic.twitter.com/54RUzTfrvc — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) July 13, 2025

LA Knight defeats Seth Rollins who appeared to suffered a knee injury during their Saturday Night’s Main Event match.

During the match Rollins goes down holding his knee in the corner as he yells and talks to Paul Heyman and the referee.

He then hobbles to his feet as Knight nails him the BFT to quickly pick up the win.

Rollins was helped to the back:

This does not look good. Seth Rollins is legit being helped to the back after tweaking his knee against LA Knight. #SNME pic.twitter.com/BBIMc6etQw — Bijay KC (@KCBIJAY52) July 13, 2025