Jojo Offerman, widow of Bray Wyatt, sings Ain’t Nobody by Chaka Khan for Swerve Strickland’s entrance.

This was Swerve’s theme song on the Indies.

Thanks so much to @ItsJoseann for making @SwerveConfident's entrance into All In that much more special!

Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/fFcI6b8LpI

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025