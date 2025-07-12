Video: Jelly Roll and Logan Paul go face-to-face, get physical on Smackdown

Jelly Roll and Logan Paul got physical on last night’s Smackdown as the two look set to be involved against each other at SummerSlam.

While Jelly Roll was singing one of his songs as advertised, the former WWE United States champion interrupted mid-way.

“Everyone is here to see real WWE Superstars,” Paul said as he walked down the aisle. “Surely not to listen to music made for people who have tattoos of their children but don’t have custody of them!”

Paul ran down Jelly Roll and said WWE doesn’t need a jelly roll, but they need Logan Paul. Roll told him he’s in his home town of Nashville and around here, no one gave a damn about his podcast.

As the two went face-to-face, Randy Orton came out to berate Logan Paul but as he was getting heated up, Drew McIntyre showed up from behind and leveled him with a claymore kick. Security officials interfered to prevent further attack but then as McIntyre retreated, Logan Paul started attacking Orton.

Jelly Roll, standing in the ring, then went and grabbed Logan Paul and got him off Randy Orton. Logan tried to get back in the ring but security prevented that from happening.

Paul then took out his frustration by destroying Jelly Roll’s musical equipment at the top of the stage.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996